Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 567,321 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,321 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.52% of CVB Financial worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,914,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,134,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 524,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,166. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.