Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 34,528 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $436.21. The stock had a trading volume of 879,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.25. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

