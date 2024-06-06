Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Proficient Auto Logistics stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

