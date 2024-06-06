Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 4,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

