Precigen’s (PGEN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

