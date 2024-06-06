Polymath Price Hits $0.0714 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $66.06 million and $1,724.92 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07946165 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,600.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

