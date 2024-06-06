Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 11.97% of Polaris worth $640,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.67. 57,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

