Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,943. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

