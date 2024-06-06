Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $27.67 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. HSBC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $36.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.18. 16,016,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,215. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 950.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day moving average of $295.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

