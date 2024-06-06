Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,860 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 8,877,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,234,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

