Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 505,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2,580.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6,423.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

OGE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 976,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

