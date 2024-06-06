PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.52 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 18,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 69,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

