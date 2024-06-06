Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.68. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2,263 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

