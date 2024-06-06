Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,663,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HELO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

