Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Invests $275,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,555,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

