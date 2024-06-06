Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 1,561,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,273. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.