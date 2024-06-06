PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $173.49 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.49.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.