PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock Price Up 3%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 116,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,502,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

PaxMedica Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that PaxMedica, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome.

