Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.90 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001858 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.