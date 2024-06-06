Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 1.7%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

