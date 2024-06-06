Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 3.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $154,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $515.22. The stock had a trading volume of 594,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $345.95 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

