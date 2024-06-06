Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS PTLC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 227,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

