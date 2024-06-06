Oxford Industries’ (OXM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.