Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.62

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.62 and last traded at C$23.43, with a volume of 114384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total value of C$113,309.00. Insiders have sold 86,884 shares of company stock worth $1,915,408 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

