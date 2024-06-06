Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Critical Contrast

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -16.64% -14.24% -9.49% Westaim 1,323.83% 22.75% 21.19%

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $746.64 million 0.70 -$151.40 million ($3.38) -4.14 Westaim $8.63 million 44.56 $183.98 million $0.81 3.70

Westaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

