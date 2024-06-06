Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

