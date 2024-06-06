Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Orca Exploration Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.26.

About Orca Exploration Group

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.