Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

