Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,413 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

