Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 286,061 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279,658 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 343,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 536,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

