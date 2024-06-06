OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,468,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,805,449.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,863,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,556 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

