ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 0.2%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.98. Approximately 536,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,846,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

