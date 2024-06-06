ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 3,559 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $20,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 446,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,636.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,172.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,453. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 856.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 420,455 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.