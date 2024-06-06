OMG Network Price Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $61.68 million and $23.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00051450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.