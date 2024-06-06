OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.87 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00051464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

