Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

OLLI stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

