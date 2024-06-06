Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 1,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.34.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
