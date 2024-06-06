NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NXG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

