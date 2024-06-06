Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JMM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
