Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. Equities analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

