Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Financial Analysis

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Novanta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.76% 16.58% 8.60% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novanta and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $881.66 million 6.71 $72.88 million $1.93 85.38 Captivision $14.64 million 6.85 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Summary

Novanta beats Captivision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation. The Precision Medicine and Manufacturing segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Medical Solutions segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Robotics and Automation segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.