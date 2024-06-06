Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 4.1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.65 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). Approximately 74,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 81,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.72).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -1.80.

Novacyt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.