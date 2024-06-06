Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.73

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $219.21, with a volume of 18850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

