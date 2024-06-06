NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE NWE opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

