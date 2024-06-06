NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Sells $104,626.32 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

