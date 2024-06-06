Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.51. Nikola shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 6,056,903 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $697.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nikola by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

