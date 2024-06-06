NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 157,528 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,460,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.