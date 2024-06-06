Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $52,160.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXST traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. 217,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,856. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

