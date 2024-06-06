Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.51. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,908,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,652,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,005 shares of company stock valued at $141,689 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,068,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 139,644 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 232,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,163,786 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.