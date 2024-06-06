Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.75 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,225,702 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 313,856 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $32,611,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.